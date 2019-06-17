This year's Carabao Cup first round draw to take place...in a Morrisons supermarket

From Thailand to Vietnam and back – football is coming home.

The draw for the first round of the Carabao Cup, which puts the 92 teams in England’s top four leagues against each other for a shot at silverware at Wembley Stadium, takes place on Thursday.

Fans will be used to watching the draw from far-flung locations like Bangkok and Ho Chi Minh City but the latest surprise location is much closer to home.

That’s because former England internationals John Barnes and Ray Parlour will be picking the teams out at random from a Morrisons supermarket in north-west London – within four miles of Wembley.

Barnes said: “I’m delighted to be involved in the Carabao Cup Round One draw this season, it’s a fantastic competition and Round One is always a great occasion for fans of EFL [English Football Leagues] Clubs.

“They get an early glimpse of their summer signings and can be a good opportunity for families to get together and watch their local team thanks to how accessible the cup is.”

A series of technical faults blighted the Bangkok draw in 2017, with incorrect fixtures shown on an on-screen graphic.

Fans will once again be able to watch the draw live, either in store or on the Carabao Cup Facebook page at 7pm.

Manchester City go into the competition as defending champions after beating Chelsea on penalties in February's final at Wembley.

This season's first-round draw, which will produce 35 fixtures, will include cup debutants Salford City.

Matches are scheduled to take place week commencing August 12.