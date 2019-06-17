New traffic sign pictured with hedgehog made to save 'precious' small animal population

A new traffic sign picturing a hedgehog will warn drivers of animals on the road ahead.

Transport Secretary Chris Grayling unveiled the new sign on Monday, which will be set up in areas where accident rates are highest.

The Department of Transport says hundreds of people are injured every year in collisions with animals on the road but it’s hoped the new sign will help “precious” animal populations “flourish”.

Mr Grayling said: “We have some of the safest roads in the world but we are always looking at how we can make them safer. Motorcyclists and other vulnerable road users are particularly at risk.

“The new small mammal warning sign should help to reduce the number of people killed and injured, as well as helping our precious small wild mammal population to flourish.”