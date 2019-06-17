Pakistan government accidentally adds cat filter to Facebook Live press conference

The government has had to apologise for the error. Credit: PA / Facebook

Pakistan’s ruling party has blamed “human error” after a government official was shown with cartoon cat ears and whiskers during a press conference broadcast live on Facebook. The Pakistan Tehreek e Insaf party (PTI) said the “cat filter” was switched on mistakenly by a “hard-working volunteer” just as Shoukat Yousafzai, information minister for the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, was filmed speaking to journalists.

The PTI said the filter was removed within a few minutes, adding that “all necessary actions have been taken to avoid such an incident in future”. However, it remained online long enough for numerous social media users to notice the bizarre mistake.

Journalist Mansoor Ali Khan wrote: “According to KP government’s social media team we now have a cat in the cabinet #filter”. And Twitter user @RuralHuman responded: “I propose all parliamentary proceedings around the world to be recorded with cat filters. Please start with the British Parliament!”