Showers easing for many, with some fog patches possible

This Evening and Tonight: Daytime showers will fade back towards the far northwest, where it will stay breezy. Otherwise some clear spells will develop, but with lighter winds some fog patches will be possible over parts of southern England.

Tuesday: Sunny spells and showers across Scotland and Northern Ireland. Cloud and showery rain will spread eastwards from southwest England, with thunderstorms later over eastern, southern and central England.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Heavy rain and thunderstorms will slowly clear northeastwards on Wednesday. It will feel fresher behind this, and showers will become lighter with more sunny spells, especially in the south.