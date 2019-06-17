Sadiq Khan brands Donald Trump 'poster boy for racists'

London Mayor Sadiq Khan has accused US President Donald Trump of being a “poster boy for racists”.

Mr Trump dubbed Mr Khan a “disaster” on Twitter when retweeting a post from controversial political commentator Katie Hopkins over the weekend, in which she highlighted a spate of killings in the capital.

A teenager was stabbed to death in London on Friday afternoon, while just minutes later another teenager was shot dead.

The next day, a man was stabbed to death in the capital.

Three other people suffered stab wounds over the weekend.

Mr Trump also called the mayor a “national disgrace who is destroying the city of London”.