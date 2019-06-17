Four wounded as shots fired at victory parade for NBA champions

Four people have been shot and wounded as a victory rally for NBA title winners the Toronto Raptors turned into a stampede. Police said there were two arrests, but none of the injuries were life-threatening. Droves of Raptors fans ran from the shooting as City Hall square was packed with tens of thousands of fans.

A million or more fans had earlier packed central Toronto for a parade, raising safety concerns amid problems with overcrowding. Toronto police spokeswoman Allison Sparkes confirmed the shootings and arrests. Two firearms were recovered. “We have no incidents currently under way. Crowds are dispersing,” she said. Asked if it was a targeted shooting or terrorism-related, Ms Sparkes said the investigation was under way. During a speech by one of the team owners, the host of the rally interrupted proceedings to say there was an emergency situation and asked for calm. Prime minister Justin Trudeau, Toronto’s mayor, star player Kawhi Leonard and other players were among those on stage at the time. They remained in place and speeches resumed shortly after.

Kawhi Leonard during the celebrations Credit: Frank Gunn/Canadian Press/AP

Mike Mudidi said he was enjoying the celebrations when he heard screams behind him that someone had pulled out a gun. He said he froze as people started running in all directions. “I just grabbed my buddies’ hands and ran,” he said, noting he was startled but otherwise OK. Earlier in the day, mayor John Tory urged every resident to celebrate the Raptors’ first championship and declared this “We The North Day” in Toronto, after the basketball franchise’s slogan. About 1.5 million fans withstood packed conditions to attend the parade. Nicolas Caramanna, 21, said the crowd started to get rowdy shortly after he arrived at 9am. “I’m really hot and tired, but I’m going to stick around,” he said. “When else am I going to get a chance to do this?”

