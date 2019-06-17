US releases photos to bolster claim Iran attacked tankers

The Pentagon has released new photos it says show that members of Tehran’s Revolutionary Guard were responsible for attacks last week on two oil tankers near the Persian Gulf. The images, many taken from a navy helicopter, show what the Pentagon said were Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from the side of the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman.

A suspected mine on the Kokuka Courageous in the Gulf of Oman Credit: US Central Command/AP

Officials last week said the move appeared to be an attempt to remove forensic evidence from the scene of the attack, but it is not clear if examination of the mine would have made it definitively clear that the device was planted by the Revolutionary Guard. Other photos show a large hole on the side of the Courageous, above the water line, that officials say appears to have been caused by a similar mine.

Credit: US Department of Defence/AP

The release of the photos came as the US works to convince members of Congress and allies that the accusations against Tehran are true. Iran has denied involvement in the tanker attacks and has accused America of promoting an “Iranophobic” campaign. However, Tehran has repeatedly threatened to close the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil flows. Secretary of state Mike Pompeo said he made a number of calls on Sunday and Monday to international leaders, trying to convince them that keeping the Strait of Hormuz safe and open is a problem they all must deal with.

