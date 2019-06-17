What the papers say – June 17

The front pages are filled with would-be prime ministers jousting, a banking overhaul and a health horror. Boris Johnson’s rivals for the Tory leadership offered competing visions during a televised debate, the Guardian reports, with The Times also quoting Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt as asking “Where is Boris?”

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Sun leads with Health Secretary Matt Hancock giving his support to Mr Johnson.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Mirror also focuses on Mr Johnson’s non-participation at the debate, calling him a “chicken” while quoting International Development Secretary Rory Stewart as saying “the public has a right to hear from us and judge”.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Daily Telegraph leads by quoting an inside column from Mr Johnson promising full fibre internet to every British home by 2025 if he becomes prime minister.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Inventors have discovered how to turn Wensleydale cheese leftovers into gas, the Daily Star says.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

The Financial Times leads with Deutsche Bank’s overhaul plans including establishing a so-called “bad bank” to hold or sell certain assets.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

And the Daily Mail reports crime figures showing 90% of cannabis users and growers in parts of England are receiving a warning and not a criminal charge.