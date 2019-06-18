President Trump's 2020 campaign begins as voters give their view on his first term

The least surprising news on planet Earth is about to be revealed: The President is running for re-election.

Donald Trump will make the announcement later on Tuesday during a “mega-rally” at a sports stadium here in Orlando, and if you think the Tory party leadership contest is interminable consider this: Americans must wait 504 days before election day.

It’s not a coincidence that this rally is being held in Florida.

As in all recent election cycles, Florida is the battleground state to end all battleground states.

Whoever wins here in 2020 almost certainly owns the keys to the White House.