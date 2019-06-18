Facebook to launch cryptocurrency and digital wallet in 2020

Facebook’s digital wallet is called Calibra. Credit: Facebook/PA

Facebook will launch a cryptocurrency next year – backed by the likes of Mastercard, Visa and PayPal – which will allow people to move money from their smartphone. The currency, known as Libra, has enlisted 28 firms, including Spotify and Uber, who each had to invest a minimum of £8 million to be a founding member. The Libra Association, an independent not-for-profit membership organisation, wants to attract 100 businesses in time for launch, which it is aiming for the first half of 2020. Facebook has said it will have “no special role” in governing the cryptocurrency and will manage the reserve equally with a group of big companies.

Facebook is looking to move into the cryptocurrency market

Libra is supported by a reserve of the world’s best assets and the world’s most trusted central banks, who gave the cryptocurrency “general cautious support”, according to David Marcus, who started exploring blockchain at Facebook a year ago. “Libra holds the potential to provide billions of people around the world with access to a more inclusive, more open financial ecosystem,” he explained. The social network is hoping that its collaborative approach can ease volatility concerns of existing blockchains and cryptocurrencies.

Libra is expected to launch early 2020

Facebook will operate its own digital wallet for people to spend Libra, known as the Calibra Wallet, which will be available in WhatsApp, Facebook Messenger and as a standalone app. Users will be able to send money to each other initially, at low to no cost, the social network said. Eventually, it intends to open the Calibra Wallet up to additional services, so that people can pay bills, buy goods by scanning a code or accessing public transport. Account information from Calibra will not be shared with Facebook to improve things like ad targeting, except for “limited cases” where this data may be shared “to keep people safe, comply with the law, and provide basic functionality to the people who use Calibra”, the social network added.

