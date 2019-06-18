Tory leadership hopefuls face Boris Johnson for first time in TV debate

Boris Johnson must now face the other Tories left in the race; Michael Gove, Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid and Rory Stewart. Credit: BBC

Boris Johnson has cemented himself as the favourite to be the next PM as he appears in his first debate with the other Tory leadership hopefuls. After topping the ballot in another round of voting he faces underdog Rory Stewart, who has positioned himself as the alternative to Mr Johnson's Brexit approach, as well as Jeremy Hunt, Sajid Javid, and Michael Gove. In the TV debate, mediated by BBC journalist Emily Maitlis, much of the discussion centred around Brexit, with Mr Johnson again calling for a swift exit from the EU. He said "we must come out" of the European Union on October 31, "otherwise, I'm afraid, we face a catastrophic loss of confidence in politics. He added: "We have already kicked the can down the road twice and I think the British people are getting thoroughly fed up." Mr Johnson came well ahead of the rest with 126 votes from Tory colleagues in the contest's second round and former Brexit secretary Dominic Raab was eliminated from the race after failing to secure enough backing to progress. The results were as follows: Michael Gove, 41 Jeremy Hunt, 46 Sajid Javid, 33 Boris Johnson, 126 Dominic Raab, 30 Rory Stewart: 37.

Dominic Raab failed to secure enough backing to progress. Credit: ITV News

In the debate both Jeremy Hunt and Michael Gove said a delay beyond October 31 may be necessary if a deal was within reach. Foreign Secretary Mr Hunt said he would walk away without a deal if there was no prospect of agreement by October 31 but "if we were nearly there, then I would take a bit longer". Mr Gove said he would be prepared to allow "extra time" if a deal was close. He said he was "upset" and "angry" that Brexit had not yet happened. "Because I started this, I will finish it," the prominent Brexit-backer said. Home Secretary Sajid Javid said it was "fundamental" to get out of the EU by October 31 and honour the result of the referendum. On the BBC debate, he said: "We have failed to act on those instructions and it is fundamental that it has to be by October 31."

Boris Johnson has remained tight-lipped throughout the contest but must now face rivals. Credit: PA

He told Mr Gove and Mr Hunt: "We have got to learn from our mistakes. One of the mistakes we have made so far is by having this flexible deadline. "If you don't have a deadline, you don't concentrate minds, and that also includes the minds of our European friends." Mr Stewart said it would not be possible to negotiate a new deal by October 31, leaving the existing Withdrawal Agreement as the only way out of the EU. "I would say to all these people on the platform who voted for the deal: take the shock of the European election, let's get on with it, let's vote it through, let's get it done." He added: "In the end, we're in a room with a door and the door is called Parliament, and I am the only person here trying to find the key to the door. "Everybody else is staring at the wall shouting 'believe in Britain'." Despite entering the race as a huge outsider, Mr Stewart's popularity has surged as his energetic campaign gained momentum and Cabinet minister backing. Arriving ahead of the BBC debate Mr Stewart was asked if he was nervous about facing Mr Johnson, to which he responded: "No. I feel very energised by everybody."

Rory Stewart appeared rather frustrated as the group discussed tax cuts. Credit: BBC

He spoke to a number of news organisations on his way in and said it is "terrific" that Mr Johnson is taking part in the debate. He added: "The real question I'll be asking him again and again is how is he going to do it? How is he going to deliver Brexit?" Following his huge win in the contest's second round Mr Johnson tweeted his thanks to those who helped him top the voting but did not speak to reporters as he entered the BBC. He tweeted: "Thank you to those who supported me in the second ballot. Very much look forward to taking part in tonight's BBC debate #BackBoris." All other hopefuls followed Mr Johnson's lead in not talking to reporters ahead of the debate.

Mr Raab, following his elimination from the race, tweeted: "I'm very proud of all the support I've had from colleagues in this leadership contest, and I'm immensely grateful to my terrific team. Good luck to all the candidates debating tonight!" With Mr Johnson appearing certain of a place in the final two, the contest has become a battle for the right to a spot alongside him in the ballot of 160,000 Tory members who will choose the next party leader and prime minister. International Development Secretary Mr Stewart's result came after he secured just 19 votes in the first round. After the results were announced, he tweeted: "Thank you all so much! Looking forward to the debate tonight @BBCPolitics #RoryWalksOn" He added: "And thank you for all the support - we seem to have almost doubled our vote again...more to come...#walkon".

Rory Stewart is slowly gaining momentum with his energetic campaign. Credit: PA