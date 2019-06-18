Geraint Thomas forced to pull out of Tour de Suisse and go to hospital after crash

British cyclist Geraint Thomas has been taken to hospital after a crash that has forced him to pull out of the Tour de Suisse.

The Welshman came off his bike around 30 kilometres from the end of stage four of the race and was treated at the side of the road.

Team Ineos reported the 33-year-old remained conscious.

"Sadly @GeraintThomas86 has been forced to abandon the #TourDeSuisse. He was alert and speaking to the team after the crash and will be taken to hospital for checks. Further updates to follow," read a tweet from Team Ineos.