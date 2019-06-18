Grenfell campaigners project message on to Houses of Parliament

Survivors and bereaved families of the Grenfell Tower fire have projected a message on to the Houses of Parliament two years on from the devastating blaze.

It follows a similar action last week, when messages were projected on to “unsafe” tower blocks across the United Kingdom on the eve of the second anniversary.

On Monday night, the Parliament building was illuminated with a message which re-iterated survivors’ calls for the Government to take urgent action to prevent a future tragedy.

It read: “Two years after Grenfell, this building still hasn’t kept its promises #DemandChange.”

Friday marked 24 months since a small kitchen fire in a flat on an estate in Kensington turned into the most deadly domestic blaze since the Second World War, rendering scores of families homeless and triggering both a public inquiry and a criminal investigation.

Latest figures show some 328 high-rise residential and public buildings are still to complete the replacement of unsafe cladding amid fears over its contribution to the Grenfell Tower tragedy.

A spokeswoman for campaign group Grenfell United, which organised the projections, said: “Last week we sent a powerful message across the UK that was hard to ignore. The reaction and outpouring of support has been incredible.