Hailstones smash car windscreen as violent storm rocks rural France

A French motorist had a shock when a hail storm smashed the windscreen of his car.

The storm, which was filmed in Romans-sur-Isère commune in the Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, sent chunks of ice pounding down onto cars, causing significant cracks to appear in the windscreen.

Damage has been caused to property and crops following the storm, and a natural disaster has been declared in France by the country's agriculture minister.