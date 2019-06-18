Iran-US tensions: What is happening between the two world powers?

Iran president Hassan Rouhani and US president Donald Trump have heightened tensions between the two nations. Credit: AP

The US has announced it will send a further 1,000 troops to the Middle East after Iran said it will break the uranium stockpile limit set by the nuclear deal signed in 2015. There is mounting fear the actions of the two nations could spiral towards war if they are not reined in. So, what is happening in this escalating situation, and could it all lead to war?

What is the Iran nuclear deal?

In 2015, Iran agreed a long-term deal on its nuclear programme with the US, UK, France, China, Russia and Germany. Under the accord, Iran agreed to limit its sensitive nuclear activities and allow in international inspectors in return for the lifting of crippling economic sanctions. It came after years of tension over Iran's alleged efforts to develop a nuclear weapon. Iran insisted that its nuclear programme was entirely peaceful, but the international community did not believe that.

What role does uranium play?

Iran's atomic spokesperson Behrouz Kamalvandi suggested that his country's enrichment could reach up to 20%, just a step away from weapons-grade levels. This would break the 2015 nuclear deal, as Iran had agreed to keep a stockpile of no more than 300kg (660 pounds) of low-enriched uranium. Mr Kamalvandi said that given Iran’s recent decision to quadruple its production of low-enriched uranium, it would pass the 300kg limit on Thursday, June 27. Uranium can be used to produce nuclear energy, but the US fears the atomic substance could be used to make nuclear weapons.

What is uranium enrichment?

Enriching a supply of uranium means altering its chemical structure to boost its concentration. Depending on how much uranium is enriched, it can be used to fuel nuclear reactors, or can be turned into chemical weapons. Iran maintains its nuclear programme is for peaceful purposes.

What should we make of the US deployment of extra troops?

Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan announced on Monday that the US would be increasing its military presence in the region. An additional 1,000 troops would be deployed to "ensure the safety and welfare of our military personnel working throughout the region to protect our national interests", Mr Shanahan said. No further details were given on where the additional troops would be deployed. Monday's announcement comes after President Donald Trump announced an extra 1,500 would be sent last month. Mr Shanahan and Secretary of State Mike Pompeo have reiterated that the US has no desire to go to war, as has Iran.

Has the oil tanker attack heightened tensions?

Almost certainly. The US claims Iran planted mines on two oil tankers last week in the Gulf of Oman - something Tehran denies. The US has released images which it claims prove Iran was behind the attack. The images, many taken from a US Navy helicopter, show what the Pentagon said were Iranian forces removing an unexploded mine from the side of the Japanese-owned Kokuka Courageous oil tanker in the Gulf of Oman. Officials last week said the move appeared to be an attempt to remove forensic evidence from the scene of the attack, but it is not clear if examination of the mine would have made it definitively clear that the device was planted by the Revolutionary Guard. Tehran has repeatedly threatened to close the vital Strait of Hormuz, through which 20% of the world’s oil flows.

What impact has increased tensions had on Iran?

It's not good for Iran. Following the US' withdrawal from the nuclear agreement in 2015, America began ramping up sanctions on Tehran. Other countries which deal with Iran are also being penalised, leading to other nations turning their back on Tehran. Iran's economy, which relies heavily on oil, has been crippled as a result. Supporters of the regime say Iran's increased nuclear activity is a reaction to the outside influences put on its economy by the US. Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said America's "hostility directly targets every single Iranian", and admitted the "low income and weak classes of the society are undergoing more pressure compared to other classes". He added: "Iran has been loyal to its commitments, to its signature and international agreements. "The one who is standing up to us today [referring to US president Donald Trump] has stomped on promises, agreements and international regulations." A report by the World Bank found Iran's economy continued to slow down in the first quarter of 2018/19 as the US sanctions were reimposed.

What has the reaction been from across the world?