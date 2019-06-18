Jeremy Kyle turns down request by MPs to face grilling

The former reality TV host will not appear in front of MPs. Credit: PA

Jeremy Kyle has turned down a request to appear before MPs investigating reality TV. ITV axed The Jeremy Kyle Show in May, following the death of participant Steve Dymond. The episode in which Mr Dymond appeared never aired. There had been calls by the Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee for Mr Kyle to give evidence to MPs. Senior executives involved in the show will appear in front of MPs next week, but the star’s representatives told the committee he would not give evidence.

Steve Dymond died after appearing on The Jeremy Kyle Show. Credit: Facebook

DCMS Committee chairman Damian Collins said: “The Jeremy Kyle Show is an important programme we will be looking at as part of the inquiry into reality television. “We believe that Jeremy Kyle himself should be an important witness to that, as the show is based around him as the lead presenter of it. “We have sent an invitation to Mr Kyle through his representatives and we have received word back from them that he has declined to appear in front of the committee on Tuesday next week. “We believe that Mr Kyle is an important witness to the committee in its work and we will be pursuing this matter with Mr Kyle’s representatives to see if we can find a date when he will appear or to understand fully the reasons why he is not able to appear. “We will make a further statement once those discussions have concluded.”