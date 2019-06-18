Labour will eventually adopt 'referendum in all circumstances' policy

Tomorrow at 1.30pm, Labour’s shadow cabinet, in a special Brexit session, may move towards making the historic decision to call for a referendum for “all circumstances” - that is on any Brexit deal agreed by parliament or on a no-deal Brexit.

That said, sources close to Jeremy Corbyn caution me against expecting any momentous announcement tomorrow.

By contrast, shadow cabinet members tell me that Corbyn is inexorably - if slowly - shifting Labour to become the referendum party, although one senior party member tells me a device will be found to delay the shift.

What gives credence to the idea that there will be a decisive move towards a confirmatory ballot is that Andrew Fisher - Corbyn’s policy adviser - has written a paper recommending that.