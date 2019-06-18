Man jailed after robbing bank with a banana

A man who robbed a bank while holding a banana has been jailed for 14 months.

Laurence James Vonderdell, 50, from Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, threatened a cashier at a branch of Barclays while pointing the fruit, which he covered in a plastic bag.

Police said he shouted, “This is a stick-up, give me the cash,” and walked away with £1,100 in £20 notes.