Man to appear in court charged with throwing milkshake at Nigel Farage

A man who threw a milkshake at Nigel Farage during a city centre walkabout is due to appear in court facing charges of common assault and criminal damage.

The politician’s suit was left covered with the banana and salted caramel Five Guys drink during an event in Newcastle ahead of last month’s European elections.

Paul Crowther, who was arrested at the scene after being filmed dousing Mr Farage with the milkshake, told journalists the act was “a right of protest against people like him”.