Torrential rain set to batter parts of the UK as storm warning issued

A van drives through floodwater in Wainfleet All Saints, in Lincolnshire Credit: PA

More weather warnings have been put in place as thunderstorms, torrential rain and flooding are expected to batter parts of the UK again. The Met Office has issued a yellow warning for the South East, East Anglia, the East Midlands and some of the North East as strong winds and lightning strikes are set to continue. Forecasters have said the storms and floods could cause power cuts, train and bus delays as well as disruption for drivers.

An RAF Chinook helicopter delivers sandbags to plug a gap where the River Steeping burst its banks in Lincolnshire. Credit: PA

The warning states: "Thunderstorms may develop, bringing torrential rain, hail and lightning to a few places, with potential disruption to travel and flooding. "There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds. "Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services."

A flooded footpath in Edinburgh’s Princes Street Gardens Credit: Jane Barlow/PA

The Met Office warning adds: "Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. "There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost."

Some flood-hit communities, such as Wainfleet in Lincolnshire, look set to face further damage, despite having already seen around 225 Olympic-sized swimming pools’ worth of water pumped out to sea. Lincolnshire Police said almost 600 homes remain evacuated as the clean-up operation continues, while around 350 tonnes of sand and ballast were dropped in the area by RAF Chinook helicopters over the weekend.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Doug Wilson, flood duty manager at the Environment Agency, has said the flood risk in the town will remain until Saturday. He said: "In Lincolnshire, Environment Agency staff are working 24/7 alongside the emergency services to protect people and property after a river embankment breached at Wainfleet."

A man cycles past floodwater in Worcester after the River Severn burst its banks following heavy rainfall. Credit: PA

He added: "The county has already seen over three times the amount of rain which normally falls in a month. "More widely across the country, heavy and persistent thunderstorms today and tomorrow will bring a risk of surface water and river flooding for southern, central and eastern England." Despite the predicted rainfall in Wainfleet, the Environment Agency said it is "ready to act as needed" if more flooding hits the town. After two months worth of rain fell in just two days, the residents who managed to avoid being evacuated have been asked to avoid using washing machines and sparingly use toilets and showers.

Credit: PA Graphics