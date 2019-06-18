Government criticised for rejecting proposed crackdown on fast fashion

A series of proposals aimed at ending the era of throwaway fashion have been rejected by the Government, a cross-party group of MPs has said.

The Environmental Audit Committee (EAC) accused the Government of being “out of step with the public” and claimed urgent action is needed to make retailers take responsibility for the waste they create.

In a report, the MPs recommended a raft of measures, including charging fashion producers a penny per garment to raise £35 million for better clothing collection and recycling – but all proposals were rejected, the group said.

The Government said action is already being taken to deal with the issue of so-called fast fashion and plans are in the pipeline for the future.

Labour’s Mary Creagh, chair of the committee, said: “Fashion producers should be forced to clear up the mountains of waste they create.

“The Government has rejected our call, demonstrating that it is content to tolerate practices that trash the environment and exploit workers, despite having just committed to net zero emission targets.

“The Government is out of step with the public, who are shocked by the fact that we are sending 300,000 tonnes of clothes a year to incineration or landfill.

“Ministers have failed to recognise that urgent action must be taken to change the fast fashion business model which produces cheap clothes that cost the earth.”