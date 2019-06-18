Philip Hammond ‘prepared to resign’ over Theresa May’s legacy spending plans

Chancellor Philip Hammond is prepared to resign over Theresa May’s plans to spend billions of pounds on projects to shore up her legacy, it is understood. Senior Government sources have told the Press Association that tensions between Treasury and Number 10 officials have reached boiling point over the Prime Minister’s spending intentions. Mr Hammond is understood to be so against the plans that he is prepared to quit the Government in what would be an extraordinary move just weeks before the PM leaves office.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Tensions have surfaced over Mrs May’s intention to spend up to £9 billion per year over three years on education, totalling £27 billion, including plans to build new schools and pay teachers higher wages, the well-placed source said. The Chancellor is thought to be particularly angry that the plans could tie the hands of her successor, which the source said was “immoral” and “irresponsible”. “Everyone knows this Government is coming to an end and ministers are desperately trying to shore up their legacy by splashing the cash,” they told the Press Association. “Not only is it immoral to take away the choices of the next PM, it’s irresponsible – especially as no-deal looms. “There are times it’s reached boiling point with the Chancellor prepared to just walk away.

Theresa May has made spending pledges as she prepares to leave Downing Street Credit: David Mirzoeff/PA