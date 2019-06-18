Photograph shows devastating effect of climate change on melting sea ice

A photograph taken by a climate researcher in Greenland has shown the true extent of climate change on one of the world's must vulnerable habitats.

The striking image appears to show the dogs walking on water - but is actually the result of melting sea ice around the Inglefield Bredning fjord as the area experiences higher than usual temperatures.

Danish climate researcher Steffen Olsen captured the image of sled dogs crossing the patch of ice earlier this week.

The ice sheet below was just 1.2 metres thick.

The melting happened after ice with low permeability rapidly melted, leaving cracks for the water to remain in.

Global warming-accelerated ice melts are a cause of concern for communities in cold climates, meaning locals are having to increasingly rely on technology like satellite images to find safe routes to cross the ice.