Ruth Davidson urges Tory members over preserving the union

Ruth Davidson has reportedly urged some party members to “take a long, hard look at themselves” after a poll suggested a majority of Tory members would put Brexit ahead of preserving the union.

A YouGov survey of party members found that 63% would be prepared to see Brexit take place even if it meant Scotland leaving the UK.

The SNP said the poll findings were an “utter disaster” for the Scottish Conservative leader.

Ms Davidson said Brexit should be delivered, “but not at the expense of breaking up the UK”.

She told BBC Scotland: “I think there are a number of people within the Conservative Party who need to take a long, hard look at themselves.

“Yes, I understand of course we have got to respect the referendum result, of course we’ve got to deliver Brexit, but not at the expense of breaking up the UK.

“I would remind people of their obligations within the party – yes, we’re a Conservative Party, but we’re also a Unionist party, and I’d remind them that our own union of nations is every bit as important as leaving someone else.”