Tory leadership rivals face second round of votes as Johnson heads for TV debate

The battle for the Tory crown is revving up with a fresh round of voting in the leadership stakes as Boris Johnson is due to break cover and take part in TV debates.

Tory MPs will vote in the second bout of the contest to select Britain’s next prime minister on Tuesday ahead of a live TV debate that will feature the front-runner and former foreign secretary, Mr Johnson.

Candidates need to gain at least 33 votes from MPs to remain in the race to reach the final run-off, which will see some 160,000 Tory members select the next prime minister.

If all candidates pass the 33-vote threshold, the one with the lowest total will be eliminated and by the end of the week, four of the six current riders will be forced out, leaving the final two to go head-to-head for votes from the Tory grassroots.