Two people charged after seizure of 320,000 euros worth of cocaine and heroin

Two women have been arrested and charged following the seizure of drugs worth more than 320,000 euro in Dublin.

Gardai said they conducted a number of searches in the Ratoath Road area of Finglas on Tuesday.

Heroin and cocaine were seized along with a large amount of stolen property including cash, two Rolex watches, a BMW vehicle and a small quantity of ammunition.

A total of three people – two women and one man – were arrested.

The two women, both aged in their early forties, were taken into custody during the searches. They have been charged and released on bail.

The man, aged in his late forties, was released without charge and a file is being prepared for the Director of Public Prosecutions.