Listeria, Love Island 'abuse' and Tory leadership lead Tuesday's front pages

The papers lead on a variety of stories on Tuesday. Credit: @TimesPictures / Twitter

Tory leadership updates, listeria and Love Island “abuse” lead the papers. Nigel Farage tells the Daily Express he won’t do any kind of deal with Boris Johnson or the Tories over Brexit.

Environment Secretary Michael Gove has dismissed rival Rory Stewart’s leadership credentials, The Times reports.

And Mr Stewart’s alleged past as a spy leads The Telegraph.

Following recent deaths from listeria, the Daily Mail claims hospitals were told not to serve ready-made sandwiches to vulnerable patients seven years ago.

The Daily Mirror leads with an interview with the so-called “Isis Beatle” Alexanda Kotey from his Syrian prison cell.

Councils are forcibly removing significant numbers of homeless people camps, the Guardian says.

Sotheby’s is on the cusp of being purchased by a French-Israeli media mogul, the Financial Times reports.

And a charity has complained about the “abusive” behaviour of Love Island’s Joe Garrett towards fellow contestant Lucie Donlan, according to The Sun.