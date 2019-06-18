Woman in her 80s in serious condition after collision with Kate and William's convoy

A police investigation has been launched after the convoy escorting the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge collided with a pensioner.

The 83 year old is in hospital and is in a serious condition.

William and Kate are said to be "concerned and saddened" by the accident and have sent flowers.

The collision happened on Monday as the couple were being driven to Windsor Castle to attend the Order of the Garter service with the Queen.

It appears the lady was crossing the road when the accident happened.

She’s been named as Irene Mayor.

It’s not known at this stage who was at fault but the pensioner’s injuries are substantial.

William and Kate have written a personal message to her and have told their staff that they want to be kept informed of her recovery.

They’ve already been in touch with the pensioner’s family.