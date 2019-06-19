Alcohol labelling ‘would be mandatory under Labour government’

Strict labelling on alcohol products would be mandatory under a Labour government, shadow health secretary Jonathan Ashworth has said.

Product labelling would have to clearly display alcohol content in units, nutritional information, pregnancy warnings as well as the Chief Medical Officer’s drinking guidelines, Mr Ashworth said.

Health advice on how much adults could safely drink in a week was cut significantly in 2016, from 28 units a week for men and 21 for women to 14 for both.