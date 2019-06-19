Basebrawl: Fight breaks out among parents at children's baseball game, leaving several injured

Seven-year-old baseballers had their school game ruined by fighting parents and coaches storming onto the field.

The melee broke out at Westgate Elementary in Lakewood, Colorado, where police say several people were left injured.

Unhappy with a baseball game officiated by an umpire aged just 13, parents took over the field on Saturday and began trading blows in front of other shocked parents who stayed behind the fence.

The shocking brawl was filmed by a stunned onlooker repeatedly saying “this cannot happen”.