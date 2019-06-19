Four gambling ads banned for not being targeted away from children

Four separate gambling ads have been banned after the firms failed to ensure they were targeted away from children. Ads for LottoGo EuroMillions, William Hill Vegas, Betfair Bingo and Dunder appeared within the Looney Tunes World of Mayhem app in February. The app gave players the opportunity to earn “gems” to use in the game by viewing ads or performing tasks.

The Betfair ad Credit: ASA/PA

LottoGo and Dunder said the ads were placed by affiliate Tapjoy, and had since terminated their relationship with them. Betfair also said they had now stopped working with Tapjoy. William Hill said they had blacklisted the app and would not place ads in it in future via Tapjoy or any other affiliate. Tapjoy said the Looney Tunes app had been incorrectly categorised with a “mature-gambling” setting, which is why the ad had appeared within it.

The Dunder ad Credit: ASA/PA