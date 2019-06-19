Harry Potter: 'Pokemon Go' style Wizards Unite mobile game to be released

The mobile augmented reality Harry Potter game is released in the US and UK on Friday 21 June. Credit: @HPWizardsUnite

The eagerly anticipated Harry Potter-themed augmented reality (AR) game from the makers of Pokémon Go is finally released on Friday. As with the hugely popular Pokémon mobile game, players will be able to use their phone to immerse themselves in J.K. Rowling's wizarding world as the platform augments real life surroundings. The premise of the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is that a calamity has befallen the wizarding world, causing artefacts, creatures, people and even memories to appear in the "Muggle" world.

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.

Witches and wizards must join forces to help solve the mystery behind the chaotic magic and return the "Foundables" to their rightful place away from Muggle eyes. Your journey begins as a new recruit of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force, established by the Ministry of Magic and the International Confederation of Wizards, for the purpose of investigating and containing "The Calamity".

Sorry, this content isn't available on your device.