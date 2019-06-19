- ITV Report
Harry Potter: 'Pokemon Go' style Wizards Unite mobile game to be released
The eagerly anticipated Harry Potter-themed augmented reality (AR) game from the makers of Pokémon Go is finally released on Friday.
As with the hugely popular Pokémon mobile game, players will be able to use their phone to immerse themselves in J.K. Rowling's wizarding world as the platform augments real life surroundings.
The premise of the Harry Potter: Wizards Unite is that a calamity has befallen the wizarding world, causing artefacts, creatures, people and even memories to appear in the "Muggle" world.
Witches and wizards must join forces to help solve the mystery behind the chaotic magic and return the "Foundables" to their rightful place away from Muggle eyes.
Your journey begins as a new recruit of the Statute of Secrecy Task Force, established by the Ministry of Magic and the International Confederation of Wizards, for the purpose of investigating and containing "The Calamity".
Using "Portkeys", you can enter iconic wizarding world locations and for the first time you’ll be able to step into a full 360-degree advanced AR immersive experience in places like Ollivander’s Wand Shop.
Battles take place in the "Fortresses" (similar to Pokémon Go's Gyms), where you can take on Death Eaters and ferocious Werewolves.
John Hanke, CEO and Co-Founder of Niantic said: "When we were thinking about games that we wanted to make in augmented reality, Harry Potter was one of the ones that we thought of really early on, partly because that barrier between what's fictional, what's fantastical, what's magical and what's real is very thin in Harry Potter.
"So, was easy to imagine an AR (augmented reality) game that you step through that fourth wall, kind of into the world. So it's something we wanted to do and with Warner Brothers we had an opportunity to do it. And now we're almost ready to release it."
The worldwide release begins in the UK and US on Friday, with other regions to follow.
The game is available for pre-registration on Google Play and EE customers will get exclusive content.