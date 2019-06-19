- ITV Report
Heartbreak for Scotland as England sail through to top of Group D in Women's World Cup
Scotland are out of the Women's World Cup after gut-wrenching drama robbed them of victory against Argentina.
The team appeared to be coasting and looked almost unbeatable after going 3-0 up.
But their opponents pulled two back - as deep in injury time, Argentina equalised in the 93rd minute - from a twice-taken penalty awarded after video consultation (VAR).
The draw means Scotland finish bottom of their group, so close to a famous win in their first World Cup finals.
The Scottish players' faces said it all - absolute devastation as the final whistle blew.
Fans are heartbroken and have expressed their criticism of the referee and VAR during the match.
One Scotland fan said it "was absolute rubbish" while others have said the result should not have even happened.
"It never should have been retaken, we saved a penalty, we should have got that," another fan said.
A third added: "Absolutely dreadful, cheated, I think that the FIFA decisions and the VAR replays of penalty's are an absolute disgrace.
In the same group, England had to battle hard after taking an early lead against previous winners Japan.
Fortunately their 2-0 win means they go through as group winners.