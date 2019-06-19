Heartbreak for Scotland as England sail through to top of Group D in Women's World Cup

Scotland are out of the Women's World Cup after gut-wrenching drama robbed them of victory against Argentina.

The team appeared to be coasting and looked almost unbeatable after going 3-0 up.

But their opponents pulled two back - as deep in injury time, Argentina equalised in the 93rd minute - from a twice-taken penalty awarded after video consultation (VAR).

The draw means Scotland finish bottom of their group, so close to a famous win in their first World Cup finals.