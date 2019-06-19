Man arrested after attempting to smuggle 34 finches in hair curlers to sell them for singing competitions

A 39-year-old Connecticut man has been caught trying to smuggle nearly three dozen live finches through John F Kennedy Airport in order to sell them for singing competitions.

Francis Gurahoo was arrested after arriving in New York on a flight from Georgetown, Guyana.

Prosecutors say customs officials found the 34 live birds in his carry-on luggage hidden inside individual plastic hair curlers.

Gurahoo was detained on a charge of unlawful wildlife smuggling.