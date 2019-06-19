Man arrested over death of footballer Emiliano Sala

A 64-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act in relation to the death of Emiliano Sala. Credit: PA

A man has been arrested in connection to the death of footballer Emiliano Sala, who died in a plane crash earlier this year. Dorset Police confirmed that a 64-year-old man from North Yorkshire was arrested on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act. He has been released from custody while investigations are ongoing.

Wreckage of the plane carrying Emiliano Sala was found in the English Channel. Credit: PA

Cardiff City signing Sala was flown over from France to Cardiff when the plane lost contract with Air Traffic Control north of Guernsey on January 21. His body was found on February 4 after an extensive search in the English Channel. The body of David Ibbotson, 59, who was flying the plane, has not yet been found. Detective Inspector Simon Huxter, of Dorset Police’s Major Crime Investigation Team (MCIT), said: “We have carried out a wide-ranging investigation into the circumstances of the death of Mr Sala and continue to work with partner agencies including the Civil Aviation Authority. “As part of this investigation we have to consider whether there is any evidence of any suspected criminality and as a result of our enquiries we have today, Wednesday 19 June 2019, arrested a 64-year-old man from the North Yorkshire area on suspicion of manslaughter by an unlawful act.

Fans paid tribute to Sala following his disappearance. Credit: PA