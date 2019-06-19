Man fatally stabbed in fifth killing in London in six days

Police were called shortly before 11pm on Tuesday following reports of a "fight" in Welbeck Road, Barnet.

Officers and paramedics treated three men with stab wounds at the scene before taking them to hospital, where one of them - thought to be in his 30's - died shortly after midnight.

The other two victims, remained in hospital overnight and police were awaiting an update on their conditions.

The Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command has been informed. No arrests have been made.

It comes after four other men were killed in a weekend of violence in London. Another male was stabbed to death in Stratford on Monday.