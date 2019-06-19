Microplastics found in all UK rivers tested as part of Greenpeace study

A survey of 13 UK rivers has found they all contain microplastics – and one is more polluted than the “great Pacific garbage patch”, Greenpeace said. Research released by the environmental group found the 13 rivers tested across the UK from the Exe in south-west England to the Lagan in Northern Ireland, found they all had tiny pieces of plastic measuring less than 5mm. Greenpeace is calling for the Government to introduce “bold” new plastic reduction targets and create an independent watchdog with powers to enforce them.

Bonnie Wright helped sample the River Wye Credit: Will Rose/Greenpeace/PA

Scientists and campaigners, including Harry Potter star Bonnie Wright, sampled points along the rivers Exe, Thames, Severn, Great Ouse, Trent, Mersey, Aire, Derwent, Wear, Conwy, Wye, Clyde and Lagan. Analysis of the samples by Greenpeace scientists at the University of Exeter using an infrared detector found microplastics were in 28 out of 30 locations tested. A total of 1,271 pieces of plastic ranging from fragments of straws and bottle tops to tiny microbeads less than 1mm across in size were caught in a specially designed net by the survey team. The highest concentrations were in the River Mersey, where 875 pieces were captured in half an hour.

This makes the waterway, at the time it was sampled, proportionally more polluted than the great Pacific garbage patch, considered by scientists to be one of the most plastic-polluted expanses of water on Earth, Greenpeace said. The research also found that microbeads, tiny spherical pieces of plastic often used in cosmetic and household products, were found in five rivers despite being partially banned in 2017. Seven locations turned up plastic pellets known as “nurdles”, which are used in the production of plastic products.

Plastic samples from the River Mersey show the tiny microplastics found Credit: Alex Hyde/Greenpeace/PA