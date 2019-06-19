No Knives Better Lives campaign marks 10-year anniversary

A national programme to deter youths from carrying knives has reached an estimated 100,000 young people since it was established a decade ago, new figures show. No Knives Better Lives (NKBL) has been credited with contributing to an 85% reduction in the number of young people convicted of handling an offensive weapon since 2008-09. The YouthLink Scotland initiative – a response to the high incidence of knife crime in the country at the time – has focused on prevention and early intervention, with school visits and social media campaigns.

The NKBL 10-year report published on Wednesday revealed that Balisong, a knife-carrying prevention play delivered in schools, has been seen by more than 20,000 young people. Justice Secretary Humza Yousaf said the programme had delivered “substantial, sometimes life-changing” prevention activity over the decade. He said: “We have seen a significant, 85% reduction in the number of young people under 18 convicted of handling an offensive weapon, from 456 in 2008-09 to 68 in 2017-18 – alongside the wider fall in violent crime. “While there is much more to do to ensure every young person, no matter where they are from, lives free from the harm caused by knife crime, I am very grateful to YouthLink Scotland, their partners and the many young people involved in helping make Scotland a safer, better country to grow up in.”

A play about knife harm has reached 20,000 young people Credit: Andy Catlin/PA