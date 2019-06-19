Pep Guardiola's famous cardigan auctions for £6,000

Pep Guardiola's famous cardigan went for £6,000 at a charity auction. Credit: PA

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has raised £6,000 for the club’s charity by auctioning his famous matchday hooded cardigan. The Premier League winning manager announced after this season’s FA Cup final he would give away his "coatigan" – worn on the touchline through the club’s highs and lows – to raise money for City in the Community. The money raised will help to fund the charity’s healthy food provision, which provides free meals to participants of the free school holiday community programmes. It’s part of City in the Community’s wider aim to support families in Manchester during school holidays.

The money raised will help to fund free meals. Credit: PA

The 48-year-old said he was "delighted that this auction has raised so much for City in the Community" and thanked "everyone who has donated for such a great cause. “It is also fantastic to be able to give something personal to the fans whose support helped us achieve incredible success last season.” The winner of the hooded cardigan is James Hodge, who lives in the USA and will receive his very own Guardiola memento from the 2018/19 season.

The winner of the cardigan is a fan based in the USA. Credit: PA