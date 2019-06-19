Pollen bomb warning for hay fever sufferers as millions face greater risk of deadly asthma attacks

The humid and rainy weather has delayed hay fever misery but with a dry spell predicted to begin tomorrow, experts are warning sufferers to brace themselves for a pollen bomb.

And millions of asthmatics whose symptoms are triggered by hay fever are also being urged to be vigilant.

The increase in temperatures, combined with the thunderstorms predicted to take place next week, means pollen will be broken down into much smaller particles.

These are then inhaled more deeply into the lungs and can trigger a fatal reaction.

An estimated six million Britons are plagued by symptoms of hay fever every summer from itchy eyes, a constant runny nose, headaches to irritating sneezes.

And for half of them, fatal asthma attacks triggered by pollen, are a looming threat.