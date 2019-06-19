Questions remain over how Labour's 'referendum in all circumstances' policy will actually work

I’m told by a senior Labour source not to expect a grand announcement on a second Brexit referendum when the Shadow Cabinet meet at 1.30 on Wednesday afternoon. It is an incredibly sensitive subject for a party completely split on Brexit.

It is now "inevitable" that a second, or "confirmatory", referendum on ANY negotiated deal will become official Labour policy, we understand. The preference of Tom Watson and shadow Brexit spokesperson Keir Starmer is that policy would include Labour campaigning to Remain.

I’m also told those in the shadow cabinet pushing for a second referendum want it confirmed as party policy before the Tories elect a new leader at the end of July.

However, it's unclear what that would mean in practice.

For instance, does ANY deal include one negotiated by a Labour government?

"Yes", a Labour shadow minister told me. "Any proposed deal negotiated with the EU."

So that would mean, as one Labour MP against a second referendum put to me: "If we win the election we’re then trying to have a referendum on our own deal (and presumably campaigning against it)?"

I put this to a senior Labour source in favour of the party becoming a referendum-and-remain party.