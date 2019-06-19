San Francisco set to become first major US city to ban e-cigarettes

San Francisco is set to become the first US city to ban e-cigarettes after officials voted in favour of the motion in a bid to cut down on youth vaping.

The measure proposes to prohibit the sale, manufacture, and distribution of tobacco products, including electronic cigarettes, on city property.

A change in the law requires two readings and a final vote to pass it is expected next week.

If the law is passed, San Francisco will be the first major US city to impose a ban on the sale of e-cigarettes.

The amendment specifically singles out the use of electronic cigarettes, blaming the devices for a "growing health epidemic of youth vaping".

A study in February revealed that about 4.9 million middle and high school students in the US were vaping in 2018, up from 3.6 million the year before.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Robert R Redfield said at the time that the country must help keep children safe from a preventable health risk.

“The skyrocketing growth of young people’s e-cigarette use over the past year threatens to erase progress made in reducing youth tobacco use," Mr Redfield said.

"It’s putting a new generation at risk for nicotine addiction."