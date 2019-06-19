Scattered thunderstorms on a mixed day for the UK

Early thunderstorms in east and southeast England will soon clear this morning.

However, further thunderstorms will be a daytime risk in central and eastern England.

Occasionally heavy rain over other parts of England and Wales will move eastwards, and will gradually ease later.

There will be sunshine and showers elsewhere but it will be windy in Scotland and breezy for most.

In the southeast of England it will feel warm and humid, with a top temperature of 21 Celsius (70 F).