Suspects believed responsible for MH17 crash could be named by Dutch investigators for first time

Investigators are set to give an update on the MH17 probe. Credit: AP/Press Association Images

Bereaved families could on Wednesday learn the names of those believed responsible for shooting down the MH17 flight and the death of all 298 people on board. Ten Britons were among the dead on June 17, 2014, when a Russian-made anti-aircraft missile hit the Malaysia Airlines plane as it flew over a part of eastern Ukraine held by Russian separatists. Almost exactly five years later, prosecutors in the Netherlands are expected to announce its first criminal case in the crash, sources close to the investigation reportedly told Dutch broadcasters. Authorities could name the suspects in the case at a press conference in Nieuwegein on Wednesday, which would mark the first time individuals have been blamed for the shooting.

The mother of one of the victims says at least four suspects are to be tried for murder. Silene Fredriksz-Hoogzand, whose son Bryce and his girlfriend Daisy Oehlers were among the dead, expressed relief that someone was being held accountable. "This is what we hoped for," she said, "this is a start of it. It is a good start." She gave no details about the suspects, including their nationalities, but added she did not expect any of them to appear for the trial, which she said would start on March 9, 2020. Investigators briefed families before they were due to hold a news conference. Nearly two dozen Russian suspects were reportedly wanted for questioning in the incident. The missile and launcher used in the incident were linked to an anti-aircraft brigade within the Russian military.

What happened to the Malaysian Airlines plane?

The plane had to take a slight diversion due to storms, but investigators found weather played no role in causing the crash. Credit: ITV News

A Dutch Safety Board report claimed the missile was a Russian-made 9N314M warhead installed on a Buk surface-to-air missile system. The missile exploded outside and above the left side of the cockpit, causing the plane to break up in mid-air. Wreckage was found over an area spanning 70 kilometres.

Above, the surface-to-air missile used to bring down MH17 - and below, the blast radius. Credit: Dutch Safety Board

Two military planes had been shot down over eastern Ukraine in the days before MH17 was hit, leading investigators to argue authorities should have recognised the potential risk to civil aircraft. No suspects have ever been named, which could change on Wednesday, but what’s for sure is investigators are confident the plane had no faults, the crew were properly qualified and the weather had no influence.

What has Russia said?

Vladimir Putin has denied Russia was involved. Credit: AP