Watson in warning over Labour’s future unless it backs remaining in the EU

Labour risks becoming “electoral history” unless it campaigns to reverse Brexit in another referendum, the party’s deputy leader warned. Tom Watson’s comments came after a shadow cabinet meeting which failed to go as far in shifting the party’s position as pro-EU campaigners in the Labour ranks had hoped. Party leader Jeremy Corbyn told the meeting that a second referendum ballot paper would need to contain “real choices” for Leave and Remain voters.

The party has agreed that any deal should be put to a public vote but has not yet decided whether it would campaign for remain if there was another ballot. The party’s deliberations would continue until Tuesday as Mr Corbyn consults union chiefs and Labour’s National Executive Committee, Mr Watson said. He told ITV’s Peston: “If we do end up deciding we are going to campaign to remain in the EU it’s history making. “I think that’s quite important because we could be electoral history if we don’t make a clear statement of intent.” He added: “I think it is in the national interest that we become a pro-Remain, pro-reform party and we let the people have a final look at what any deal looks like.” In a sign of Labour’s divisions over Brexit, 26 Labur MPs in mainly pro-Leave seats wrote to Mr Corbyn to urge that he puts the “national interest first” and backs a Brexit deal before October 31. Mr Corbyn told the shadow cabinet on Wednesday afternoon: “We have committed to respecting the result of the referendum, and have strongly made the case for an alternative plan for Brexit as the only serious deal that could potentially command the support of the House.” But it was “now right to demand that any deal is put to a public vote” and “a ballot paper would need to contain real choices for both Leave and Remain voters”.

Rother Valley MP Sir Kevin Barron, Don Valley’s Caroline Flint and Rotherham’s Sarah Champion were among the signatories to the letter to Mr Corbyn, which said Labour support for a second referendum risked driving a wedge between traditional voters and the party.

Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn and his shadow cabinet Credit: Stefan Rousseau/PA