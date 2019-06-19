Wet weather could make June most rainy in years
This month is looking to be one of wettest in recent years.
Currently the wettest June on record was 2012 - despite that, we managed drier weather as we hosted the London 2012 Olympics through July and August.
We've seen relentless rainfall in some places this month - more than two months’ worth of rain fell in just two days in some parts of Lincolnshire.
Wainfleet has seen more than three times its average monthly rainfall with 160mm so far. Stenigot in the Lincolnshire Wolds collected over 100mm in just 12 hours last week.
Added to this, temperatures struggled in hours of non-stop rain last week. Some places had their lowest maximum temperature for mid-June for more than 100 years. It's set to be one of the coolest in recent years with temperatures well below average for early summer.
This week, in contrast, mild and muggy air has triggered thunderstorms and further torrential downpours.
Last night, intense thunderstorms across the south-east and Anglia produced further high rainfall totals. Lenham in Kent had a month’s rain in just one hour with more than 300 lightning strikes across the UK.
Around seven areas still remain on Flood Alert, according to the Environment agency.
This hasn't boded well as grounds up and down the country play host to the Cricket World Cup.
Four games were abandoned last week and two without a single ball bowled. Quite something considering these are our longest days of the year - with the potential for 16 hours of sun/daylight! The Summer Solstice (longest day of the year) falls later this week.
Many will have their eyes on Royal Ascot this week, the biggest spectacle in the racing calendar. Already Ascot has had more than double its average June rainfall and yesterday, the first day of the world-famous horse-racing meeting, saw hours of non-stop rain.