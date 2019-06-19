Wet weather could make June most rainy in years

This month is looking to be one of wettest in recent years.

Currently the wettest June on record was 2012 - despite that, we managed drier weather as we hosted the London 2012 Olympics through July and August.

We've seen relentless rainfall in some places this month - more than two months’ worth of rain fell in just two days in some parts of Lincolnshire.

Wainfleet has seen more than three times its average monthly rainfall with 160mm so far. Stenigot in the Lincolnshire Wolds collected over 100mm in just 12 hours last week.

Added to this, temperatures struggled in hours of non-stop rain last week. Some places had their lowest maximum temperature for mid-June for more than 100 years. It's set to be one of the coolest in recent years with temperatures well below average for early summer.