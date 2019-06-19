What the papers say – June 19

The Tory leadership contenders dominate the papers on Wednesday after they went head-to-head in another TV debate. The Guardian says Boris Johnson – who dodged the first televised debate on Sunday – came under pressure on issues from Islamophobia to his plan to cut taxes for higher earners.

It was his first sustained scrutiny in the leadership race, The Times reports, with the paper adding that Mr Johnson faced questions over the strength of his pledges on Brexit and taxes.

The i claims the former foreign secretary emerged from the debate unscathed and cemented his status as the contest front-runner.

The Daily Telegraph brands the debate “The Boris and Rory show”, reporting that Mr Johnson and Rory Stewart became the key players in the race for Number 10.

But the Daily Express declares there was “no clear winner”, and highlights comments from Mr Johnson that the UK must leave the EU on October 31 to avoid a “catastrophic loss of confidence in politics”.

The Daily Mirror calls the debate a “shambles” and says none of the contenders was able to answer the big questions.

In other news, both the Daily Mail and The Sun lead on an incident involving the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge’s official convoy.

The Daily Star reports that Jeremy Kyle dodged a grilling from MPs concerned by the death of a show guest.

And the Financial Times reports that the UK’s financial watchdog has opened a formal investigation into the freezing of Neil Woodford’s flagship fund.