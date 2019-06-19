Workplace parking levy expected to clear hurdle at Holyrood

Car park tax plans are expected to take a step forward later when MSPs debate new transport legislation. Green MSP John Finnie has lodged an amendment to the Transport Bill allowing councils to introduce a workplace parking levy. The minority SNP administration agreeing to the introduction of the controversial tax was key in striking a deal with the Greens to pass Holyrood’s budget.

Mr Finnie has branded attempts by Conservative and Labour MSPs to change his proposals as “incompetent”. Conservative, Labour and Liberal Democrats have lodged a raft of amendments for the stage two debate on the Bill at the Transport Committee, among them extending an exemption for NHS premises to apply to local authorities, post offices, charities, vets, and railways. Labour amendments include ensuring the charge does not apply to workers with hours outside 9am-5pm, for any schemes to have ministerial approval and for a referendum to be held on whether they should proceed. Local authorities would have to demonstrate a need for the scheme, under Tory amendments, and that it would not have a detrimental impact on employment.

