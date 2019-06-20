10-year-old makes history as she becomes youngest on record to climb El Capitan

A 10-year-old girl has become the youngest person on record to climb El Capitan, a 3,000ft rock formation in Yosemite National Park, California.

Selah Schneiter defied all the odds to summit the iconic sight, taking five days to complete the climb with her father and a family friend.

In a video shot by her father, Selah is seen sat on "The Nose" of the peak saying "I just can’t believe that I just did that."

The climb was more than a year in the making, with the daughter of two mountaineers finally completing the challenge on June 12.