- ITV Report
-
10-year-old makes history as she becomes youngest on record to climb El Capitan
A 10-year-old girl has become the youngest person on record to climb El Capitan, a 3,000ft rock formation in Yosemite National Park, California.
Selah Schneiter defied all the odds to summit the iconic sight, taking five days to complete the climb with her father and a family friend.
In a video shot by her father, Selah is seen sat on "The Nose" of the peak saying "I just can’t believe that I just did that."
The climb was more than a year in the making, with the daughter of two mountaineers finally completing the challenge on June 12.
As part of the climb, the trio slept on the face of the rock - tethered into it with pieces of rope to prevent them falling.
After descending from the mountain, Selah celebrated in style - enjoying a large pizza with her dad.
Speaking after the climb, she said her key to success was to take it one step at a time.
Her motto for the assent was: "How do you eat an elephant? Small chunks."