10-year-old makes history as she becomes youngest on record to climb El Capitan

A 10-year-old girl has become the youngest person on record to climb El Capitan, a 3,000ft rock formation in Yosemite National Park, California.

Selah Schneiter defied all the odds to summit the iconic sight, taking five days to complete the climb with her father and a family friend.

In a video shot by her father, Selah is seen sat on "The Nose" of the peak saying "I just can’t believe that I just did that."

The climb was more than a year in the making, with the daughter of two mountaineers finally completing the challenge on June 12.

The father and daughter slept on ledges throughout the climb. Credit: Schneiter Family

As part of the climb, the trio slept on the face of the rock - tethered into it with pieces of rope to prevent them falling.

After descending from the mountain, Selah celebrated in style - enjoying a large pizza with her dad.

Speaking after the climb, she said her key to success was to take it one step at a time.

Her motto for the assent was: "How do you eat an elephant? Small chunks."

Selah had an enormous pizza after finishing the gruelling climb. Credit: Schneiter Family