Alabama man denies feeding meth to ‘attack squirrel’

An Alabama man wanted on drug and weapons charges has posted a video denying he fed methamphetamine to a so-called "attack squirrel" which he considers a pet.

Mickey Paulk from the US city of Athens posted the video on his Facebook page on Tuesday night as authorities continue searching for him.

It shows him stroking a rodent which he indicated was the same one seized during a search before it was released by authorities.

“You can’t give squirrels meth; it would kill ’em.

"I’m pretty sure, (but) I’ve never tried it,” he said.

Paulk said the squirrel, which he kept as a pet, was safe and not a threat to anyone.

“The public isn’t in danger in any kind of way from the methed-out squirrel in the neighbourhood,” Paulk said with a laugh.

He said also that a friend gave him the animal shortly after it was born, and he named it Deeznutz.

Stephen Young, a spokesman for the Limestone County Sheriff’s Office, said investigators are still looking for Paulk, 35, who has an extensive criminal record.

“Yes, we’re aware of the video,” he said.

“And yes, that’s him in the video.”